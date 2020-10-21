Trump commutes sentence for former APS teacher convicted of $8 million fraud

President Trump has commuted the sentence of a former Atlanta Public Schools teacher sentenced for trafficking food stamps and WIC benefits.

Rashella Reed was found guilty after a 4-day trial and sentenced to 14 years in 2013 for her role in a massive $8 million fraud. Prosecutors said the scheme involved 13 “pretend” storefronts across Georgia and was looking to expand into Tennessee and Alabama when they were caught.

A White House statement released Wednesday reads in part:

“While in prison, Ms. Reed used her teaching background to tutor inmates and facilitate children’s programs at the prison. Ms. Reed is a model inmate, and many attest to her innate ability to encourage and uplift others despite her circumstances. Ms. Reed accepts full responsibility for her actions and seeks to continue to make a difference in the lives of others.”

Reed served six years in prison. Her remaining time will be spent in home confinement.

