Trump campaign focuses on women voters in Atlanta amid mounting legal challenges

The Brief Trump Campaign officials visited Buckhead on Saturday to garner support from women voters. Notable panelists included RNC Co-chair Lara Trump and former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard. Despite legal challenges from Republican-led efforts identifying alleged irregularities in ballot processing, early voting in Georgia exceeds 4 million, with women voters leading participation. The Trump campaign claims confidence in female voter turnout benefiting them. Former President Trump is scheduled for a final campaign appearance in Georgia on Sunday, with coverage by FOX 5 Atlanta.



In the final days of an election cycle where many say the stakes couldn’t be higher, officials with the Trump campaign made a stop in Buckhead on Saturday, hoping to rally support among women voters in the state.

"We cannot be complacent right now … it’s the most critical election of our lifetime," Trump supporter Madgie Nicolas told FOX 5.

A room full of women and some men attended the event that featured a panel-style discussion with RNC Co-chair Lara Trump, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders, Democrat-turned-Republican Tulsi Gabbard and former race car driver Danica Patrick.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Women for Trump event organized by Trump campaign in Buckhead on Nov. 2, 2024.

"He’s willing to stand up to anyone that he needs to have our back," Gabbard said, addressing the crowd.

It comes as more than 4 million Georgia residents have already cast their ballots and Republican-led legal challenges are mounting.

"In Fulton County and three other counties in Georgia we did discover some irregularities that were taking place," Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told FOX 5.

The RNC filed a complaint late Friday after learning some Metro Atlanta counties, including Fulton, would allow absentee ballot drop-offs over the weekend. Despite some backlash from conservatives, a judge ruled there was no violation of state law and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger echoed that statement in a post on X.

Trump officials did see some victory in challenging county election offices after reports that partisan poll observers were denied access to watch ballots being dropped off.

"We disagreed with that from our RNC legal team," RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump told reporters after the event. "Look … the fact that they’re allowing us to at least observe what’s going on makes us certainly feel a lot better."

With early voting trends showing women outpacing men at the polls, Trump campaign officials said they’re confident those numbers will be an advantage to them and encouraged those who haven’t yet voted to vote Trump.

Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at the Women for Trump event organized by Trump campaign in Buckhead on Nov. 2, 2024.

"He’s gonna put more money in our pockets, make this country and life affordable again and secure our southern border," Leavitt said.

Former President Trump will make a final campaign stop in Georgia on Sunday evening. FOX 5 will be there with live coverage of the event in Macon.