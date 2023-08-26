Trump bobblehead announced by National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

article

It started with t-shirts, coffee mugs and bumper stickers. But now, you can place an order for a bobblehead based on former President Trump's infamous mug shot.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has announced its latest bobblehead less than 24 hours after Trump surrendered at Fulton County Jail. Trump and 18 others are being charged in connection to interference in the 2020 election.

TRUMP MUG SHOT RELEASED AFTER FORMER PRESIDENT TURNS HIMSELF IN AT GEORGIA JAIL

"The Trump bobblehead features the former president’s unsmiling, scowling mug shot on a base bearing his name," the museum said in its press release. "Glaring into the camera, Trump’s brow is furrowed, his jaw clenched and his red tied knotted tightly."

TRUMP 2024 CAMPAIGN RIDES THE VIRAL WAVE OF HIS MUG SHOT WITH BOLD MERCH LINEUP

A sweeping indictment was handed up by a Fulton County grand jury last week after a 2-and-a-half year investigation instigated by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Trump and the others were given a deadline of noon Aug. 25 to turn themselves in and be photographed and fingerprinted.

FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTS TRUMP, ALLIES IN 2020 GEORGIA ELECTION CASE

The bobblehead costs $30 and will not be shipped until 2024, according to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Trump is the first president to have his mug shot taken.