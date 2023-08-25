Trump 2024 campaign rides the viral wave of his mug shot with bold merch lineup

article

The Trump campaign is capitalizing on the release of the former president's historic mug shot, which quickly went viral. The campaign has introduced a range of merchandise that prominently displays his booking photo.

The unique collection of mug shot-inspired items made its debut on Trump's 2024 presidential campaign website late Thursday, coinciding with the public dissemination of the booking photo taken at an Atlanta jail.

The merchandise lineup includes T-shirts and long-sleeve shirts, priced at $34 each, alongside a coffee mug available for $25 and beer koozies priced at $15.

Displayed beneath the arresting image on the official "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) gear is the assertive tagline "NEVER SURRENDER!" spelled out in capital letters. This slogan, however, stands in contrast to the reality of the situation, as the 77-year-old former president did, in fact, surrender on Thursday. He was subsequently released on a $200,000 bond.

Additionally, Trump's eldest son -- Donald Trump Jr. -- is also hawking T-shirts and posters featuring the mug shot. According to Don Jr., all profits will be donated to the Legal Defense Fund to "fight the tyranny & insanity we're seeing before us."

And, Etsy has also been flooded with dozens of items featuring the former president's scowling mug. There are T-shirts, hoodies, tote bags, bumper car stickers, wrapping paper and more. Obviously, it's highly unlikely that the proceeds from those items will benefit Trump or his campaign.

Trump voluntarily turned himself in to authorities at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta following an indictment by a grand jury. The indictment outlined charges of racketeering, conspiracy, false statements, and solicitation of a public official to breach their oath of office. These charges are linked to his efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election.

Eighteen other people were also indicted and all defendants were expected to turn themselves into the jail by noon Aug. 25. So far, 17 of the 19 total have turned themselves in.