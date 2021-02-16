Trump blasts McConnell, Georgia's governor, secretary of state in statement

article

Georgians won’t be deciding on the future of the state’s top executive for another 630 days, but it already seems the public fighting over who will be sitting in the governor’s chair come 2023 has begun to heat up. Former President Donald Trump weighed in through his Save America PAC on Tuesday.

"It was a complete election disaster in Georgia, and certain other swing states," the former president wrote in a statement lambasting Democrats and "business as usual, status quo" Republicans naming among them Sen. Mitch McConnell, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

"The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle—they’ve never had it so good—and they want to keep it that way! We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell’s Beltway First agenda or Biden’s America Last," the former president wrote of McConnell

Trump then went on to blame McConnell for Georgia's Senate seats both going to Democrats noting "and then came the Georgia disaster." The former president blamed the Republican incumbent senators being unseated due to McConnell's failure to pass a meaningful stimulus relief package for Americans.

"Many Republicans in Georgia voted Democrat, or just didn’t vote, because of their anguish at their inept Governor, Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and the Republican Party, for not doing its job on Election Integrity during the 2020 Presidential race," Trump wrote.

This is just the latest in a series of angry overtures towards Georgia’s top executives for not overturning the state’s presidential election results. In a call back at the beginning of January, Trump could be heard asking Georgia’s secretary of state to "find 11,780 votes" to ensure he received the state’s 16 electoral votes.

That call was used during the recent impeachment trial against the 45th president for inciting a crowd to storm the Capitol and riot. Trump was acquitted by the Senate.

There has been speculation the former president would be backing a Republican candidate to go up against Kemp and Raffensperger in the next election and Tuesday’s statement seems to be the first shot across the bow in that effort.

Educator and 2020 U.S. Senate candidate Kandiss Taylor has already declared she would be running against Kemp. There has also been some interest expressed by former Rep. Doug Collins to vie for the Republican nomination as well. Heisman Trophy and former UGA star Herschel Walker’s name has also been floated around.

"This is a big moment for our country, and we cannot let it pass by using third-rate "leaders" to dictate our future!" the former president wrote closing his statement.

