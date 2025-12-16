Breastfeeding dispute caught on video at North Georgia restaurant

The Brief Florida mother says she was asked to leave a North Georgia restaurant after breastfeeding Incident was partially recorded on cellphone video Georgia law allows breastfeeding in public places



A Florida mother says she was asked to leave a popular North Georgia restaurant after breastfeeding her infant, an encounter she partially captured on cellphone video.

What we know:

The incident happened at Blue Ridge's Toccoa Riverside Restaurant, where the woman said she was dining with her husband and their three young daughters. The woman said she was breastfeeding her 4-month-old baby at the table and was covered, with only those at her table able to see.

What they're saying:

According to the mother, after she finished breastfeeding, a man she believes is the restaurant’s owner told her she was not allowed to breastfeed inside the restaurant and ordered her to leave. In the video she recorded, a man can be heard telling her she could not "come in here and breastfeed right next to a table" before telling her to get out and enjoy her time elsewhere.

The other side:

A man who identified himself as the restaurant’s owner to FOX Business declined to confirm that he was the person shown in the video but defended the business. He told FOX Business the incident was "staged for clicks."

This isn't the first time that the restaurant has gone viral. In 2023, the restaurant gained notoriety for charging "adults unable to parent." The charge wasn't new at the restaurant at the time, but became known to those outside of North Georgia because of a Reddit post.

Big picture view:

Under Georgia law, women are legally allowed to breastfeed in public spaces, including restaurants.