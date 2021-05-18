Truist Park inches back towards normal

article

When will Truist Park return to normal? That's a question a lot of fans of the Atlanta Braves have been asking.

Right now, the ballpark went back to full capacity on May 7 and had been offering COVID-19 vaccines at the game to help get there faster. Derek Schiller, the Atlanta Braves president and CEO praised the organization's efforts to welcoming fans back to the park this season after being noticeably absent during the 2020 season.

The team says that the modified health and safety measures will remain in place including mandatory face coverings unless spectators are eating or drinking, mobile ticketing, sanitization efforts, and more.

Tuesday, in a step that hopefully will be made parkwide, the Braves organization updated its policy for the media. In a release, the ballclub said it "will no longer require masks or physical distancing for fully-vaccinated members of the media."

Since the restart of baseball during the pandemic, press conferences and media availabilities were being held virtually. While that offered convenience for members of the TV press who were up against deadlines, some of the interpersonal time with players and staff was lost and so were the tiny anecdotes that gave the team its flavor.

The change in the media procedure is in accordance with Major League Baseball policy, the spokesperson said. Media members are still prohibited from accessing restricted areas as determined by MLB, including the field and clubhouses.

MLB requires asymptomatic vaccinated players to test negative twice in order to be cleared to return.

The question still lingers when the mask mandate will be lifted in the stands.

This story has been updated to correct an earlier report that fans will no longer be required to wear masks inside Truist Park if they are fully vaccinated. As of Tuesday, fans are still being asked to wear masks while attending Braves games.

