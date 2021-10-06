Truck driver cited in train crash in Powder Springs

article

Two drivers involved in a train crash in Powder Springs are lucky to have walked away without getting hurt.

Powder Springs police say they were called to Powder Springs - Dallas Road and Huddleston Drive after reports of an accident involving a semi-truck and train around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to officers, the truck was attempting to cross some railroad tracks when it was hit by the train.

The driver of the truck was cited for improper stopping on a railroad crossing.

The road was closed for a period of time due to the debris from the accident and the spilled products from the truck. It has since been reopened.

