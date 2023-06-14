Troup County residents cleanup after stormy Wednesday

As a storm front moved through the Deep South on Wednesday, portions of Georgia were on alert for severe weather.

One of the hardest hit areas was Troup County, where a man who was working outside was struck by lightning. That man reportedly survived the bolt.

Elsewhere, the storm downed trees and limbs. Many who spoke with FOX 5 say they are just thankful it was not worse.

"Just grab you some solid cover and hang on," said Michael Dunagan describing the storms.

The Troup County community cleans up after a series of storms tear through the area on June 14, 2023. (FOX 5)

Strong storms rolled through Troup County Wednesday afternoon, leaving a trail trees behind.

"It sounded like a freight train, like they always said," said Dunagan. "It was kind of hectic out here. It was a lot of wind."

Most of the damage in the Hogansville area where limbs fell onto Michael Dunagan’s home.

Thankfully, he is OK and nothing went through his roof.

Just about two miles away, power crews worked meticulously to cut trees that had fallen on power lines.

Many of those trees fell onto Highway 54, a major artery for those in the area.

"It don’t look the same around here. I will put it that way," said Theartis White.

White lives off Melson Road and found things out of place.

"I normally come in off of 54, but there was a tree down and it was blocked. I went around on the other side and it was blocked. All the roads were blocked," White said. "I started looking around and I saw where things were moved around or missing from where they were. Damaged trees fell down here and there. Things were just tossed around."

He had to jump into action after his cat Peaches needed help to rescue her kittens after things thrown about by the wind got him stuck and couldn’t get out.

Through the chaos and storm, White says a sense of community, as many grabbed chainsaws and went to work clearing trees

"They attacked those trees. I don’t think the trees were down a good hour and a half. They got right to them," White said.

As first responders continue to survey the damage, many here know they are lucky because it could have been worse.

"Just hug your family and people you love. You never know because a storm could come and just like that, it’s all over," said White.