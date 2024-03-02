83-year-old Carrollton man dies at Troup County lake by possible drowning

article

Troup County deputies are investigating a possible drowning on West Point Lake near the Whitewater Access area.

Officials were called to the lake at 9:17 a.m. on Saturday where an 83-year-old man reportedly fell off the front of a boat and had to be rescued by his wife and nearby witnesses.

The man's wife and other boaters attempted CPR until emergency services could arrive.

Unfortunately, the Carrollton man was declared dead at the scene.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about the victim.

This is not the first water-related death reported at West Point Lake.

In Oct. 2023, 33-year-old Jonathon Alvarado was on the lake with two friends when he reportedly fell overboard.

In May 2022, deputies recovered the body of 74-year-old Carrollton resident Randall Wilson after a boating incident. Officials say Wilson and his brother were putting their boat in the water when the brother went back to park his truck and trailer. As the brother walked back, he told officials the boat was floating away and Randall was struggling in the water.

Foul play was not suspected in either incident.

Over the summer of 2023, Troup County officials held a big public safety training exercise at West Point Lake to prepare for any potential incidents as more people would be on the water due to warmer weather.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, divers, drone operators and firefighters team up at least three times a summer on drownings at West Point Lake.

