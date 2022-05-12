Deputies: Man drowns in Troup County lake during boat trip with brother

article

A morning boat outing turned into a tragedy after deputies say a man drowned in a Troup County lake.

Officials with the Troup County Sheriff's Office say deputies were called at around 6 a.m. Thursday to West Point Lake at the Yellow Jacket Boat Ramp off Cameron Mill Road.

At the scene, deputies met with a man who said he and his brother had just put their boat in the water when he got out to park his truck and trailer.

When the man walked back to the boat ramp, he told deputies he noticed the boat was freely floating away and his brother was struggling in the water.

After a short search, deputies recovered the body of 74-year-old Carrollton resident Randall Wilson.

At this time, the case is being investigated as a tragic accident, officials say.