A man is dead after being pulled out of West Point Lake after he fell overboard and apparently drowned.

The Department of Nature Resources says it happened around 7 a.m. Oct. 14 near the Liberty Hill Access Area.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Jonathon Alvarado was on the lake with two of his friends when he fell into the water.

Authorities do not suspect foul play.