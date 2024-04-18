Troup County man could go blind due to meds lost in the mail at Palmetto facility

The dysfunction at the United States Postal Service's problem-plagued Palmetto facility could cost 71-year-old Lee Waters what's left of his eyesight.

The Hogansville man said he ordered the eyedrops that treat his glaucoma back on April 2.

More than two weeks later, the Florida-based company he got them from says the package is trapped in Palmetto.

"If I run out of these drops, I’ve got a possibility that I will lose what little bit of eyesight I have in my right eye," Waters said. "When am I going to get them? Am I going to get them?"

Waters said his last bottle of eyedrops dries up in about four days. Without them, pressure will build up in his eye and irreversibly damage his optic nerve. He's already blind in his right eye.

"I can’t imagine… I can imagine what total darkness would be," Waters said. "Right now, I see blurry."

Earlier this week, members of Congress grilled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about the dysfunction at the Palmetto facility.

DeJoy committed to improving things within the next 60 days.

But Waters doesn't have 60 days. He has four.

"Get your act together. Come on. It's more than not getting a postcard," Waters said. "Thousands and thousands of people are getting medicine through the mail. And they can’t get it because your people can’t run the operation and Palmetto the way it should be."

FOX 5 reached out to Sen. Jon Ossoff's office to see if they could help Waters track down his package, but they said they'd need more specifics to look into his case.

Ossoff gave DeJoy two weeks to get the facility straightened out.