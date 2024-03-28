Even Congress can’t get answers on Georgia post office problems

Members of Georgia’s congressional delegation said they have not gotten any firm answers about what’s going on with the postal mail system in the region.

Rep. Mike Collins, a Republican representing Georgia’s 10th District, has joined Georgia’s two Democratic senators in reaching out to the United States Postal Service about the months-long dysfunction.

"They need to address this, and they need to fix it in short order," Collins told FOX 5 on Thursday. "We really need some answers."

Congressman Collins said a letter requesting just that was met with "canned responses" that sounded like they came out of a brochure.

In mid-March, Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock also penned a letter to the postmaster general.

"Anytime there is an interruption in service or delayed mail service to my constituents in Georgia, I’m going to take action and try to resolve it," Ossoff said at the time.

On Thursday, more than two weeks later, staff for Sen. Ossoff’s office said they hadn’t heard anything back.

Collins said he would really be interested in meeting with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, but he’s not in right now.

"I’d be glad to go see him in his office, but unfortunately he’s out of the office until April," Collins said. "So, we’re trying to set up a phone call."

Multiple requests for comment from the USPS were not returned on Thursday evening, but they previously committee to making "significant investments in the Atlanta area."

Collins said his immediate courses of action are limited, but he hopes to mount a public pressure campaign.

"The biggest thing we can do is continue to put pressure on them, and we do that a couple ways," Collins said. "That letter, calling over there, demanding we get facetime with DeJoy."