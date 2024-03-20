Troup County detention officer caught smoking meth in parking lot, sheriff says

article

A Troup County detention officer is facing charges after officials say he was caught smoking methamphetamine while parked at the county's Work Release Annex Facility.

Officials say they began an investigation after receiving information that one of the detention officers had been smuggling contraband into the Sheriff's Office Work Release Annex Facility.

The officer, identified as Tyler Carson, was allegedly taking payments from inmates to bring the contraband into the facility while on his shift.

During their investigation, officials say deputies caught Carson smoking methamphetamine in his vehicle in the Work Release Annex parking lot.

Carson was immediately arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, crossing the guard line with drugs, and items prohibited by an inmate.

"The security and integrity of the Troup County Jail and Annex is one of my highest priorities and has been since I took office. Prior to anyone working for this agency, they undergo a detailed pre-employment background check and once they are employed, the consequences of such criminal activity are made clear to them. I want to thank my staff for quickly investigating this matter and arresting Carson." Sheriff James Woodruff said in a statement.

Carson is now in custody at the Troup County Jail.