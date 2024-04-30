Accused Douglas Co. sex offender faces new charges in Coweta Co. case involving 'child'

An accused sex offender in Coweta County is facing new charges after a continuing investigation revealed new information.

Coweta County deputies first arrested 53-year-old Evan Porter Smith in a break room where he worked back in March. They charged him then in an investigation they said involved the online solicitation of sex from a juvenile he thought to be 12-years-old. He was accused of sending lewd pictures of himself, asking for photos of her and making plans to meet for sex.

The Douglasville man is now facing new charges of rape, child cruelty, child sexual exploitation and other sex assault charges.

Evan Porter Smith (Coweta County Sheriffs Office)

"As the investigation continued after the initial arrest, additional information came forward, and the investigator was able to bring more charges to this individual," Sgt. Nix told FOX 5 Atlanta.

Douglas County man accused of soliciting sex from 12-year-old

In the original investigation, Smith was accused of striking up a sexual conversation online with a young girl who investigators said repeatedly admitted she was 12-years-old. The girl was actually a Coweta County sex crimes investigator.

Deputies said they previously charged Smith with child molestation, sexual exploitation of a minor, distributing obscene material and tampering with evidence.

The sheriff’s office said at the time of his initial arrest, the speed at which Smith went from talk to action was also disturbing.

"In some instances, it can be months, and months, and months of grooming, but in instances like this, it was three-and-a-half hours. That’s how quickly these predators act," Sgt. Nix said.