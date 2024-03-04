Man busted for soliciting sex from 12-year-old girl, deputies say

Child molestation charges have been filed against a Douglas County man for soliciting sex and sharing lewd images with a 12-year-old girl.

Coweta County deputies were waiting for 53-year-old Evan Porter Smith inside a break room.

Smith is accused of striking up a sexual conversation online with a young girl who investigators say repeatedly admitted she was 12 years old. The girl was a Coweta County sex crimes investigator.

Smith, in addition to the child molestation charge, was booked on sexual exploitation of a minor, distributing obscene materials, and tampering with evidence.

The sheriff’s office says the speed at which Smith went from talk to action is also disturbing.

"Within three-and-a-half hours of conversation on social media, the investigator had multiple felonies as well as the male trying to meet the next day in person," said Coweta County Sheriff's Sgt. Toby Nix.

Evan Porter Smith (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office warns parents to pay attention to their children’s online activities with consistent monitoring.

In some instances, it can be months, and months, and months of grooming, but in instances like this, it was three-and-a-half hours. That’s how quickly these predators act," Sgt. Nix said.

Deputies say Smith works in Coweta County but lives in Douglas County.