Smyrna man arrested for felony murder in Marietta area shooting

A 40-year-old Smyrna man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting near Marietta on Sunday evening.

Bobby Pegues was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers responded around 7:27 p.m. to a home along Lorene Drive. Officers found 48-year-old Travis Johnson, of Marietta, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pegues was booked into the Cobb County Jail without bond.

The Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call 770-499-3945.