Tropical Depression Five expected to become Tropical Storm Elsa early Thursday morning

Tropical Depression Five formed in the middle of the tropical Atlantic late Wednesday evening. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Elsa early Thursday morning.

As of 11 p.m., the storm was located about 1,020 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands but is moving quickly, heading west at 23 mph.

As the storm intensifies, the pace of the storm might pick up, especially as it to a more west-northwest track over the next couple of days.

If the storm stays on its current projected path, it will pass the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday and enter the eastern Caribbean later that same day before skirting by the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted for Barbados, St. Lucia, and Martinique. And Tropical Storm Watches have been posted for St. Vincent and the Grenadines as well as Guadeloupe

After that, the storm track is less reliable and appears to have its eyes set on Southwest Florida either late Monday or early Tuesday morning, possibly making landfall as a Tropical Storm, but that all could change. It is too early to tell if that will be the case and it is still way too early to tell if it will have any significant impact on Georgia weather next week.

Before even worrying about that, the FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a cold front that will move through on Friday morning. That will be pushing heavy showers and thunderstorms through north Georgia but will clear out in time for a great sunny Fourth of July weekend with low humidity.

