Deputies: 3 injured in shooting in backyard of Bibb County home

Deputies are asking the public for help in their investigation into a triple shooting in a Bibb County backyard Sunday night.

Officials say the shooting happened at a home on the 3800 block of Cherry Avenue around 9:48 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, three people were shot in the backyard of the home. Medics rushed them to Atrium Health Navicent.

One victim, 46-year-old Percy Welch Jr., is in critical condition. Two others, 37-year-old Tavares Devon Lavender and 38-year-old Althonio Leon Carlisle, are in stable condition.

Deputies are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS