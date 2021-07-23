Triple shooting at Gwinnett County apartment complex, police say

Police in Gwinnett County said three people were the victims a shooting at a Duluth area apartment complex late Friday night.

Gwinnett County police said officers were called out to 1122 The Falls Parkway in the Parc Shores apartment complex sometime after 11 p.m.

Details were not immediately available, but police said there were three victims. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The Gwinnett County Police Department Homicide and Crime Scene units responded to the scene.

Information about a shooter was not immediately available.

The names of the victims have not been released.

