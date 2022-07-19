Man accused of killing 3 in rural Georgia shooting

A Georgia man is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and the girlfriend’s grandmother and great uncle.

Jamie Leon Harris, 37, was arrested Monday and is charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of feticide.

Schley County sheriff’s deputies found Lara Bullard, 23, Paula Kelly, 65, and Charles Brown, 69, shot dead just after midnight Monday morning at their rural home about 35 miles (60 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that when deputies responded, they arrested Harris at the house he shared with Bullard, Kelly and Brown. Harris remained jailed Tuesday in neighboring Sumter County.

Schley County Sheriff Shane Tondee told The Associated Press that Harris would be taken before a magistrate judge Tuesday, but said that judge would not be able to set bail on a murder charge. Tondee said he did not know if Harris had a lawyer yet.

Neighbors told WTVM-TV that Bullard had just posted invitations to her baby shower on social media shortly before the shooting.

"It’s just really sad. It’s heartbreaking," said Viveca Jones, a family friend. "More than anything, it makes me worry about my kids and stuff and because I grew up here and nothing like that ever happened."