Trial begins for man accused of killing Buckhead valet in 2023

The Brief Opening statements began in the murder trial of Randy King. Prosecutors say valet attendant Harrison Olvey was shot outside a Buckhead nightclub in 2023. King has pleaded not guilty; testimony is set to resume Wednesday morning.



Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of Randy King, who faces murder charges in the September 2023 death of Harrison Olvey.

What we know:

Investigators say Olvey was working as a valet attendant when he was shot outside a Buckhead nightclub off Piedmont Road near Lindbergh Drive.

Members of the Kennesaw State University chapter of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity hold a car wash to raise funds for a memorial scholarship in Harrison Olvey’s name on April 23, 2024. (Supplied)

Authorities say Olvey tried to stop several men, including King, from breaking into a car. Olvey was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

King, who pleaded not guilty, was turned in by his family.

King’s mother, who did not provide her name, later defended her son in an interview with FOX 5 Atlanta. She admitted her son may have been involved in the car break-ins but denied that he was the shooter.

The trial is expected to resume Wednesday morning.