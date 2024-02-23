Police searching for missing 13-year-old DeKalb County boy

article

DeKalb County police are asking the public for help finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for days.

Officials say Trevaun was last seen on Tuesday leaving his home near the 600 block of Allana Court without permission.

The teen is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Investigators are not sure what Trevaun was wearing when he left his home.

If you see the teen, call 911 or the DeKalb County SVU at (770) 724-7710.