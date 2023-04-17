Trent Lehrkamp torture: 5 arrested as teen recovers

Five people have been taken into custody in connection to the torture of Trent Lehrkamp, the coastal Georgia teen who was covered in spray paint and then dumped at an emergency room last month.

Glynn County Police say 46-year-old Carlton Strother and 56-year-old Lauren Strother surrendered to authorities on Monday. Both face charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, the district attorney dispelled what they call rumors circulating about the incident, saying there was no hazing involved.

A video of the incident has since gone viral. It shows 19-year-old Trenton Lehrkamp tied to a chair during what appears to be a house party on St. Simons Island on March 21.

Police say the teen was dropped off at the Southeast Georgia Health Center sometime before 10:30 p.m. on March 21. Officers say the teen was highly intoxicated. He has been in the intensive care unit since, but is said to be alert and talking.

Investigators say 17-year-old Edward Hobby was also taken into custody and charged with battery. Two other juveniles were also arrested, one charged with simple battery and another with possession and use of drug-related objects.

Sunday, a second Georgia teen went public with her story. Her mother says she was at the house around 2 p.m. on March 13. A teen boy had allegedly used a white Orbeez gun to fire gel-filled rounds at her. That’s when she noticed another boy filming the alleged assault on his phone. The girl suffered "multiple raised red circular welts" on her back.

Both incidents remain under investigation.