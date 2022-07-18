Back-deck grill fire spreads throughout home in Snellville gated community, officials say

article

A family of five and their dog escaped a fire on Sunday night that damaged their Snellville home, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

The family, three adults and two children have been displaced but turned down assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was ruled as accidental. A 911 caller reported the grill on the back deck caught fire and investigators found multiple appliances on the deck.

Firefighters respond at around 11:35 p.m. on Sunday to the two-story home on Tree Lane in a gated community.

The cause of the fire was ruled as accidental. A 911 caller reported the grill on the back deck caught fire and investigators found multiple appliances on the deck. (Provided by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

Firefighters saw "heavy fire" at the back of the house two fire engines entered the neighborhood and firefighters began to attack the blaze. Officials said flames were concentrated at the back deck. It took four hoses to knock down the fire and allow crews to enter the home.

It took about one-and-a-half hours to control the fire.

A search revealed no one was inside the home while the fire was raging. A man, who tried to put on the fire with a garden hose, was treated for minor burns at the scene.