Traveling with Thanksgiving food? Here's what you need to know

If you're not hosting Thanksgiving dinner, you may be planning to bring a dish to share.

But that can get a little complicated if you're flying to your destination. It's important to know what foods you can bring with you on the plane and which ones you need to put in a checked bag.

The TSA says generally if the item is a solid dish, it can be carried through a checkpoint.

Turkey, stuffing, casseroles, and vegetable side dishes are usually permitted to pass through airport checkpoints.

Some items, such as pies, cakes, and other baked goods, may require additional screening.

It's OK to bring raw potatoes that you're planning on cooking and mashing at your destination, but after they are prepared like mashed potatoes, the TSA says they're no longer defined as a solid.

Advertisement

Thanksgiving-themed foods that should be packed in a checked bag include wine, gravy, and cranberry sauce.

Be sure to put those items in a container that seals tightly and maybe even add some duct tape to make sure it stays closed.

For glass containers such as bottles of wine, it may be a good idea to cover it in bubble wrap.

The TSA says the general rule of thumb is that if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it, or pour it, then it should go in a checked bag.