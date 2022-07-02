Travelers face cancellations and delays at Atlanta airport

Some travelers were stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, caught up in a wave of July 4th travel issues.

Atlanta's airport prepared this week for a projected 1.7 million passengers. To add to the volume of travelers, pilots picketed at the airport. Delta pilots say they are "beyond exhausted" working to meet flight demands and demanded better working conditions and pay raises.

The majority of Saturday's delays involved Delta flights. By noon FlightAware showed there were 91 delayed flights and 16 cancellations.

TSA CONFISCATES HUNDDREDS OF GUNS AT ATLANTA AIRPORT

Atlanta-based Delta showed about 59 cancellations nationwide and 254 delays.

AAA predicts 47.9 million people will travel between Friday and Monday, and about 3.55 million of those will fly. Delta Air Lines even took the unusual step this week of warning travelers that there could be problems over the holiday weekend.

Tips for Fourth of July travel at ATL

Atlanta airport officials recommend arriving two hours prior to domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

ATLANTA POLICE MAKE SECURITY PLANS AFTER AIRPORT GATE FISTFIGHT

Mass transit like MARTA and rideshare options may save time and east congestion.

Check parking options, security wait times, and open concessionaires on ATL.com.

Follow @ATLAirport on Twitter for more live updates.





