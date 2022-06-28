Atlanta airport expects 1.7 million passengers over Fourth of July weekend

The world's busiest airport is getting ready for a hectic travel weekend.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said it's expecting 1.7 million passengers between June 30 and July 5.

AAA forecasts 3.55 million Americans to fly during the same span. That figure would be an increase of 1.5% over 2021, but 9.3% lower than 2019.

A statement from the airport said Atlanta Police Department officers, TSA and Customs and Border Protection will remain hyper-vigilant and present at the airport when travel surges.

"To ease passenger flow here at ATL, we are working diligently and have implemented solid plans to enhance customer service efficiency," Deputy General Manager of Operations Jan Lennon said. "The ATL team and our partners are ready to provide our visitors a best-in-class travel experience that continues to make our airport the busiest and most efficient in the world."

Atlanta's airport dealt with a wave of cancellations during the Memorial Day travel period.

Tips for Independence Day travel at ATL

Atlanta airport officials recommend arriving two hours prior to domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

Mass transit like MARTA and rideshare options may save time and east congestion.

Check parking options, security wait times, and open concessionaires on ATL.com.

Follow @ATLAirport on Twitter for more live updates.