Travel industry hoping for bounce back this summer

With a majority of adult Americans at least partially vaccinated, many are making summer travel plans. There's good news if you've been itching to get out of town this summer, especially overseas.

The European Union has decided to remove its COVID-related tourism ban. The move will allow vaccinated Americans to travel to the 27 EU countries. The details are still being worked out, but it's hopeful that U.S. residents could be welcomed as early as next month.

Delta has already found a way to get Americans to Italy without facing a two-week quarantine. The airline is offering what it calls COVID-free flights. The flights are currently operating from Atlanta and J.F.K. in New York to Rome. Plans call for additional flights from Atlanta to Venice, New York to Venice, and Boston to Rome.

FULL CORONAVIRUS IN GEORGIA COVERAGE

In a sign that domestic travel is picking up, Southwest Atlanta's second-largest carrier says it plans to be at 85% of capacity by the end of June. Rental homes, hotels, and resorts are all filling up through the Labor Day weekend. Forbes magazine calls Las Vegas, Miami, and Orlando as top destination spots.

Don't expect to avoid the crowds by going to a national park. U.S. News and World Report list the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and Yellowstone as its top places to visit this summer.

Plans for sticker shock if you're renting a car. COVID-related inventory issues have created a massive rental car shortage. This is leading to long lines and high prices. Experts say travelers should expect to pay at least $100 a year, even for a small car. Some people in Florida recently found themselves shelling out more than $300 just to get a ride.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.