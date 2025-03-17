Trans woman, Bella Bautista, withdraws from Miss Georgia USA pageant

article

The Brief Bella Bautista, a transgender woman, announced she will not compete in the Miss Georgia USA pageant and plans to relinquish her Miss Buckhead USA 2025 title. Bautista expressed concerns about being treated equally and judged fairly in the competition, leading to her decision to withdraw. She cited a misalignment between the pageant organization's affiliations and her personal values and mission for inclusivity.



Bella Bautista, a 22-year-old transgender woman, has decided not to move forward to compete in the upcoming Miss Georgia USA pageant starting June 12. Bautista made the announcement on Instagram that she plans to relinquish her Miss Buckhead USA 2025 title.

What they're saying:

Bautista was uncertain about how she would be received in the competition, expressing hope that she would be treated equally and judged fairly. However, nearly three weeks after her announcement, she took to her Instagram page to make an announcement:

"With a heavy heart, I am officially relinquishing my title as Miss Buckhead USA 2025. When I joined this pageant, I did so with the hope of breaking barriers, inspiring others, and showing that representation matters. However, after deep reflection, I have come to the decision that the organization's affiliations and actions no longer align with my personal values and my mission for inclusivity and a world free of discrimination."

Bautista wrote that the decision to leave the competition was not easy and she felt like she was letting her fans, who were eager to see her compete, down. "It breaks my heart that this moment won't come to fruition, but I remain committed to my purpose. I entered this competition to show that transgender women belong, that we are deserving of space, celebration, and the chance to pursue our dreams—nothing about that has changed."

She also thanked her supporters for their love and encouragement. "Though my journey in this chapter has come to an end, my story is far from over," she wrote, signing her statement with, "Forever your Miss Buckhead USA 2025, Bella Bautista."

Dig deeper:

The Miss Georgia USA pageant is produced by Greenwood Productions, headed by Miss Tennessee USA 1989, Kim Greenwood. Greenwood, along with her husband, country musician Lee Greenwood, have both been public supporters of President Donald Trump and attended his inauguration.

Bautista revealed on Monday that she is in ongoing legal proceedings with the pageant organizers. "But know this: the truth will unfold, and justice will be served soon," she wrote.

The other side:

Greenwood Productions has not offered a comment on Bautista’s announcement on Monday, but previously told FOX 5 that the eligibility requirements are set by Miss Universe Organization and that "we look forward to welcoming all eligible contestants and giving them the experience of their lifetime."