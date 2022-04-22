Cobb County firefighters get training for helicopter rescue operations

Highly-specialized firefighters in Cobb County have been training for helicopter rescue operations this week.

Members of the Technical Rescue Squad teamed up with GSP's aviation unit to conduct the training. In a situation where it would be incredibly difficult for a ground crew to get to someone who needs help immediately, such as in a ravine or remote hiking trail, rescuers would be lowered down from the helicopter.

The pilot has to be in a precise location before members of the rescue team are lowered down.

"They'll insert us in the woods with lots of tree coverage, dealing with the winds," said firefighter Jeffrey Grullon.

Rescuers are eased down to the injured person on a 100 to 200 foot rope. The injured person is then placed in a stokes basket or attached to the rescuer.

"I can hook them on to myself, they'll raise us up, both of us together, and take us to an ambulance or where they can get help," said Grullon.

Cobb Fire Station 7 in Austell is the home of the Technical Rescue Team. It is set up so that the team can climb ropes in the garage, or repel off the top of the building.

The team trains year round to make sure they're ready for any emergency. They know this time of year, when the weather warms up, they're likely to be called out more often as people hit the trails.

"We do training every month of the year to be ready for when spring comes and hikers and people are roaming around on the trails in north and south Georgia," said Grullon.

Over the years, the Technical Rescue Squad has made some dramatic rescues. They respond to emergencies not just in Cobb County but anywhere in the state.

