Train derails in south Georgia, no injuries or hazardous materials

Crews are working to clean up after a train in south Georgia on Monday.

The Douglas Police Department said there were no injuries and no hazardous materials aboard the train.

The train derailed in the area of McDonald Road and Fales Avenue. Photos released by police show the mess left by the train derailment. Train engines and cars were on their side, debris from rail cars, and even train car wheels littered the side of the tracks.

Deputies advised people to avoid the downtown area during the cleanup. Deputies said the track in between Lupo Lane to Daughtry Avenue will be blocked for the next few days as crews work to clear the derailed train.

The crossing at Madison Avenue and Peterson Avenue will also be closed.

CSX personnel are at the scene in Coffee County directing the cleanup and working to investigate what caused the derailment. Officials have not reported how fast the train was traveling when it derailed.

Deputies said traffic through the heart of Douglas will be slow-moving while the cleanup continues and drivers should plan accordingly.

