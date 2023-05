article

A trailer fire on Interstate 75 south near the Allatoona Gateway exit (Exit 278) that leads to Acworth has resulted in the closure all lanes.

There are multiple firefighters on scene. It appears that the incident was first reported at 1:36 p.m.

At this time, there is no other information. Check back for updates.