Traffic Alert: Lanes blocked near I-285SB, Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway

Lanes are blocked near the exit ramp from Interstate 285 South to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway because of a crash, according to Georgia Department of Transportation.

GDOT posted a photo on social media showing a tractor-trailer that had tipped onto its side at 2:18 p.m. According to the post, the scene will be cleared at 4 p.m.

GDOT also notified drivers that the right two lanes of Interstate 85 north past Old Peachtree Road (mile marker 109) are currently blocked. The estimated clear time is also 4 p.m. for that incident.