TRAFFIC ALERT | I-85SB crash before I-75 in Midtown Atlanta impacts morning traffic

All lanes of Interstate 85 southbound just before Interstate 75 in Midtown Atlanta were closed early Tuesday morning because of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. There were multiple first responders on scene and it is believed there are several injuries involved.

The closure was expected to last until approximately 8 a.m.

However, at around 7:30 a.m., the crash was relocated to the far right lane and traffic began moving slowly past the scene.

There were several other crashes and issues reported Tuesday morning.