TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Banks County causing delays on I-85 northbound

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported an accident on Interstate 85 northbound in Banks County is causing delays and could take more than an hour to clear.

GDOT said the accident involves four cars and one truck. Officials estimated it could take until 4 p.m. to clear the wreck.

The accident closed the left lane, one of two northbound lanes, near State Route 15 and U.S. 441.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn information regarding injuries. No information was available at the time of the alert.

511 GA reports that vehicles are moving at between 40% and 60% of their normal speeds when approaching the accident site. Reduced speeds span as far south as Exit 147 at Maysville Road.

GDOT also indicated there is roadwork starting at 10 p.m. on I-85 in Banks County from mile marker 150 to 169. Work is expected to continue through the night.

