Tractor trailer collides with train, closes roadway in Buford

A busy stretch of road in Gwinnett County was shut down Thursday afternoon after a commercial truck collided with a train, Gwinnett police say.

According to officials, the tractor trailer was passing the train on Shadburn Ave at Little Mill Rd.

No injuries were reported.

Officials did not immediately provide exact details on when roads were expected to reopen, but did say the closure would last for multiple hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

