Fatal multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-75 South in Henry County

A major crash with at least one fatality shut down part of Interstate 75 in Henry County on Tuesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on I-75 South past Jodeco Road.

The crash involved multiple tractor-trailer trucks and at least one vehicle.

Crews have shut down the southbound side of the interstate while they work at the scene - sending traffic delays up to Hudson Bridge Road.

The Henry County Police Department confirmed at least one fatality at 7:35 a.m. They also said that the interstate will reopen as soon as possible.

Drivers should expect major delays and take Highway 23 as an alternate route.