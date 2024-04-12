Track Speeder Days return to Southeastern Railway in Duluth this weekend

article

Speeders have made a return to the Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth, offering visitors a chance to experience these small railcars firsthand.

But what exactly is a speeder? Once utilized by railroads to transport workers and inspect tracks, these compact vehicles are now a nostalgic throwback to the days of rail travel.

Starting today and continuing through Sunday, visitors to the museum can hop aboard a speeder for a ride. The cost is $4 per person, in addition to the price of general admission to the museum. However, riders must be at least five years old to participate in the experience.

This event not only provides entertainment for attendees but also supports the Southeastern Railway Museum in its mission to preserve the history of railroads. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Click here for more information.



