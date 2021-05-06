3 wanted in armed robbery at Town Center Mall jewelry store, police say

Officers in Cobb County are searching for three masked suspects after an armed robbery at the Town Center Mall in Kennesaw on Thursday afternoon, police say.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. Cobb County police say officers rushed to the mall after a report of an active shooter. It was later learned it was an armed robbery.

Police say three masked suspects entered a jewelry store in the mall. The trio fled the scene before police officers arrived. It was not immediately clear if the suspects took anything from the store.

One employee was injured during the incident, but police say they suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Police have not confirmed if shots were fired during the incident, but witnesses describe a chaotic scene and heard several shots before seeing people run for cover.

"I was on the upper level at Zumiez. I heard two gunshots. It sound kind of from a distance and then I kind of looked back and saw people running [in] the other direction. So, we ended up going to the back of the store, closing the gate, and then, like, barricading the door with boxes," shopper Patrick Rogers described.

Cobb County police respond to a report of an armed robbery at the Town Center Mall in Kennesaw on May 6, 2021. (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene just after 4 p.m. and saw a heavy police presence out the main north entrance of the mall. Crime scene tape could be seen around the entrance.

Descriptions of the suspects have not been released.

Police said the mall has been closed for the evening.

Cobb County police respond to a report of an armed robbery at the Town Center Mall in Kennesaw on May 6, 2021. (FOX 5)

