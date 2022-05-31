Mourners pay respects at murdered tow truck driver's funeral

Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of an entrepreneur who was murdered at a DeKalb County gas station.

The funeral for tow truck business owner and father Christopher Harrold at East Lake United Methodist Church on Tuesday ended with a fitting tribute: a convoy of tow trucks, including one that carried his casket.

Harrold's casket was strapped onto the back of a truck, surrounded by mourners.

"Chris was full of life," Maya Harrold, Christopher Harrold's widow said. "He loved his family, he loved people. … He just gave."

Maya Harrold pleaded for gun violence to stop. Harrold wasn't involved in the argument that led to the deadly gunfire. She said he was training a new driver, who got into an argument with another man before the shooting broke out.

The shooting happened on Memorial Drive at a Chevron station. Police said officers arrested Victor Richardson, 25, and charged him with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Harrold's family described him as a giving man, who was loved by many.

Advertisement

Granddaughter Mariah Green said Harrold will be "our angel forever."