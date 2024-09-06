A tour of what’s new inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

They’re the three little words we’ve been waiting to hear: Falcons are back!

Our Atlanta Falcons take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at home this Sunday, and Friday morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium getting a look at how the team there is preparing for another exciting season.

First up, we toasted the new season with Gordon Barfield, the VP of strategy and corporate development for AMB Sports and Entertainment, who showed us how the Spirited Self-Service Cocktail Bar works. Then, we stepped onto the field with Atlanta Falcons marketing VP Shannon Joyner to run down the list of game themes and upcoming special events. Finally, we wrapped up our morning with AMBSE SVP of ticket sales, service and operations Don Rovak for a look at the reimagined Gallagher Suite and Lounge at Molly B’s.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is 1 p.m., and if you’re not watching from inside the stadium, the game will be broadcast right here on FOX! For more information on the Falcons roster, schedule, and more, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging out in the home of the Falcons!