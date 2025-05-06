Woman accused of pouring hot chicken grease on boyfriend in LaGrange

The Brief Olympia Laster was arrested for allegedly pouring hot chicken grease on her boyfriend, Robert Herron, during a domestic dispute. Herron suffered severe burns and was transported to a specialized burn treatment hospital in Atlanta. The LaGrange Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case, and they are seeking information from the public.



A woman was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly pouring hot chicken grease on her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the Stay Lodge at 1610 Whitesville Street around 5:17 p.m. on May 6. When they arrived, they found 46-year-old Robert Herron suffering from severe burns to the back of his head, neck, back, and shoulders.

Police said the victim's live-in girlfriend, 43-year-old Olympia Laster, threw a pot of hot chicken grease on him while he was sitting in a chair during an argument. Herron was transported to an Atlanta-area hospital specializing in burn treatment.

Laster was found nearby and taken into custody.

What we don't know:

The department’s Criminal Investigation Division has taken over the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Detective Blane at 706-883-2623 or submit tips anonymously through Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.