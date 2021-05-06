Georgia’s long, hot summer days will be here before we know it, and there’s a good chance they’ll put in the mood for a cold glass of beer.

Well, here’s some good news — when you’ve got that craving for a craft brew, seven of north Georgia’s top breweries are waiting with open arms … and taps!

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta feature team spent some time exploring the Topside Tap Trail, a collection of seven craft breweries located in metro Atlanta’s "topside" — Roswell, Alpharetta, and Sandy Springs.

The trail is the result of a collaboration between Visit Roswell, Awesome Alpharetta, and Visit Sandy Springs (the cities’ respective tourism marketing organizations), all of which wanted to bring attention to their local offerings. A Topside Tap Tail "roadmap" may be found here — and here’s a list of the seven craft breweries/brewpubs involved:

Roswell: From The Earth Brewing Company, Gate City Brewing, and Variant Brewing Company

Alpharetta: Currahee Brewing Company and Jekyll Brewing

Sandy Springs: Pontoon Brewing and Porter Pizza & Brewery

For a peek at our morning taking a tasty tour of the Topside Tap Trail, click the video player in this article!

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.