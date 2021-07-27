Top tennis talent takes over Atlantic Station

Reilly Opelka. Jannik Sinner. Nick Kyrgios. And, of course, John Isner.

Some of the best tennis players in the world are in Atlanta this week, and if you thought this summer was hot already, just wait until you see the action on the court.

This year’s Truist Atlanta Open presented by Fiserv — formerly known as the BB&T Atlanta Open ​and the first event in the tournament series leading up the US Open — returned to Atlantic Station Saturday and continues through Aug. 1. Featuring top talent in singles and doubles play, the event typically draws about 40,000 fans to Midtown; tournament officials say that attendance results in an estimated local economic impact of $10.3 million.

Warmups for the Truist Atlanta Open, returning in 2021. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

This year’s player field was announced in late June and includes five-time singles champion John Isner; with another win at the tournament, Isner would become the fifth American to win an ATP Tour title six times, following Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors.

Ticket for the Truist Atlanta Open are available online and include single-session and weeklong and VIP packages; for more information, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning serving up some action on the court at Atlantic Station, getting an exclusive look behind-the-scenes of this year’s tournament!

