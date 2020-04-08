Tom Brady and wife, Gisele, donate to provide 750,000 meals through Feeding Tampa Bay

In one of his first moves as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, donated an amount that would pay for 750,000 meals through Feeding Tampa Bay.

The non-profit organization announced the donate Tuesday saying the meals will "support our children, families and seniors throughout the 10-county region that we serve."

The donation comes at a time when the hunger-relief organization has seen an increase in demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

For information on how you can help, head over to Feeding Tampa Bay's website.