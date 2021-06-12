9 shot in Savannah mass shooting: report

Police on Saturday confirmed nine people were shot in Savannah overnight.

Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Avery Street around 9 p.m.

One victim is dead, police said. A 2-year-old and a 13-year-old were among the victims. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Little is known about the shooting with regards to a suspect.

