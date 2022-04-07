Boy, 3, left alone with gun nearby accidentally shoots himself in head; mother in custody

A 3-year-old is left in a critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head. Right now, his mother is in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center facing three felony charges including cruelty to children.

According to Amaya Sands arrest warrant, she left her young son unattended with a loaded pistol within arm's reach.

FOX 5 stopped by the apartment where the shooting happened, but a woman inside refused to say anything about this tragic situation.

According to Cobb County police, the toddler accidentally shot himself Friday night inside this apartment complex on Westwood Parkway near Premier Lane in the Austell area.

His mother's arrest warrant states that the little boy got a hold of a loaded pistol and shot himself in the head causing serious injury.

After the shooting, Sands’ warrant says she then hid the gun and shell casing used in order to prevent or delay her own prosecution.

According to jail records, the 22-year-old was booked into the detention center a few hours later.

Police have charged Sands' with cruelty to children, tampering with evidence, and reckless conduct.

At the apartment complex, neighbors told me they saw dozens of cop cars and crime scene tape but no one was aware of the tragedy police say took place inside that neighboring apartment.

A woman inside Sands’s home refused to comment on the shooting.

Police were not able to give an update on the 3-year-old’s condition Thursday.

They could only say he was in critical condition as of Friday, April 1.

Unfortunately, we've told you of numerous situations similar to this involving kids getting their hands on a loaded gun and harming themselves or someone else.

If you are a gun owner, police ask that you please make sure your firearm is always secured and out of reach of kids and teenagers.

____