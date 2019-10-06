Tiny puppy rescued by LAPD becomes newest member of K-9 unit

article

Who rescued who?

A cute little puppy is now safe thanks to two Los Angeles police officers who rescued him.

Meet the newest member of the LAPD's Hollywood Division K-9 unit cute little Hobart!

Over the weekend while on patrol Officers Mercado and Tavera found the little pup near Hobart Boulevard in Hollywood.

The department posted on social media about their new little friend and co-worker.

So they decided to take the little guy back to the station and decided to name him after the street they found him near, Hobart.

The cute little puppy really took to the one of the officers, refusing to leave his side!

A big thanks to Officers Mercado and Tavera for giving Hobart a new home!